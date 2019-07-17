Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHYLLIS JOAN HARTMAN HILER WALTERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PHYLLIS JOAN HARTMAN HILER WALTERS, 79, of West Chester, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019, peacefully in her sleep while enjoying a family vacation in Sevier-ville, Tenn. She was born in Fort Wayne, April 13, 1940, a daughter of the late Enoch and Martha (Wood) Hartman. She was raised on Indian Lake in Corunna, Ind., and graduated from Kendallville H.S. in 1958. She lived most of her adult life in Fort Wayne, working as a Histologic Tech at Lutheran and Parkview Hospitals. "Phyllis had a compassionate soul, and a tremendously strong Faith and Love for Jesus. His light shined in her smile for all to see, showing unconditional love to her family and everyone who crossed her path. She was an ardent prayer warrior for her Family and Country." She was an active member of both of her churches."She was a loving mother, and her greatest joy was loving on her grandchildren." Surviving are her children, Renee (Phil) Carper of Hamilton, Matthew (Kathy) Hiler of Cumberland Furnace, Tenn., Aimee Hiler-Drake of Columbus Ohio and Rachelle (Charlie) Hyams of West Chester, Ohio; grandchildren, Zachary Carper, Branden (Alycia), Megan, Hunter and Julia Hiler, Jared, Erin and Jack Pennington, Joseph (Emily) Hiler, CPL Michelle Drake USMC, Makenna, Mia and Isabella Hyams; and great-grandchildren, Jace, Colton, Savanna, and Ellora Hiler; also her brothers, Enno (Jeri) Hartman of Corvalis, Mont. and Bill (Nancy) Hartman of Corunna, Ind.; and numerous other loving relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by the father of her children, Clark J. Hiler; and siblings, Patricia Caudill, David Hartman and Sue Evans Howard. Celebration of Life is 6 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Carroll Community Worship Center, 4506 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46818), with visitation with the family beginning at 3 p.m. until time of service. Service also 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Four Corners Church, 7740 Service Center Dr., West Chester, (OH 45069). Memorials may be sent to either church. Burial at Covington Memorial Gardens.

