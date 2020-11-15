PHYLLIS JOYCE CASS, 100, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Ashton Creek Health & Rehabilitation Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Hudson, Ind. on Jan. 7, 1920, she was a daughter of to the late Fred and Evangeline (Arnold) Frederick. After receiving her teaching certification, she taught in elementary grades at Metz, Lancaster Central, Monroeville, and Meadowbrook schools. In 1940 Phyllis married Everett Cass, a fellow teacher at Metz. They were married for 52 years, until his death in 1992. Phyllis was a devoted wife and mother, and her three children, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was a member of the New Haven Untied Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, winters in Florida with Everett, knitting, gardening, and playing cards. Phyllis also spent time volunteering at The Literacy Alliance, Parkview Hospital and New Haven United Methodist Church. She is survived by her children, Fred (Beth) Cass of Leo, Barbara (Douglas) Maxwell of Indianapolis, and Norman (Sandry) Cass of Hemet, Calif. A private family burial service will be held at IOOF Cemetery, New Haven. Pastor Chuck Fenwick officiating. Preferred memorials are to the church. "The family would like to thank the Ashton Creek staff for the friendly and efficient care shown to Phyllis over these past two years." Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com