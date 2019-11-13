PHYLLIS LANTZ MORRICAL, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Born on Sept. 29, 1934 in Leo, Ind., she was the daughter of Henry and Esther Lantz. She graduated from Leo High School and Taylor University and taught elementary school for 35 years, including 31 years as a kindergarten teacher at Leo Elementary School, teaching over 1700 students. On Aug. 18, 1956, she married Wayne E. Morrical, who preceded her in death in 1998. Phyllis has one surviving brother, James Lantz. Also surviving are two sons, Tim (Rita) and Tom (Chris); four grandchildren, Kate (Aries) Dionisio, Gary (Samantha Morrical) Morrical, Chloe (Jeremy) Bushey, Patrick (Morgan Pinkerton) Morrical; and two great-grandchildren, Addilyn and Axxen Morrical. Phyllis was a wonderful friend, teacher, mother, and grandmother and was still remembered by past students everywhere she went. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, antiquing and was a proud grower of Morrical's moosemelons. She was a long-time member of Leo United Methodist Church. Phyllis will be remembered fondly by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Leo United Methodist Church,13527 Leo Road, Leo, Ind. Pastor Isaac Hopper officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service until 4 p.m. Memorials may be given to the church in her name. Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 13, 2019