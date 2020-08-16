1/1
PHYLLIS MAE MILLER
PHYLLIS MAE MILLER, 85, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Rome City, Ind., she was a daughter of the late John Edward and Haze B. (Waldren) Kitchen. She married Ellis Miller on Aug. 23, 1952, and he preceded her in death. Phyllis worked as a Data Entry Clerk for Do It Best Corp (HWI) for 29 years. Surviving are her children, Peggy J. (Mathew) Tittman and Ricky E. (Laura) Miller; grandchildren, Jason (Whitney), Adam (Frances), and Daniel (Christina) Miller, Nikia, and Gabriel (Shelby) Pierce, Cassandra (Justin) Brown, and Elijah Tittman; step-grandchildren, Kenny, Jaci, and Calyb; eight great-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Mock. Phyllis was also preceded in death by her sister, Hellen Kerns; brother, Robert "Bob" Kitchen; special friends, Jim Carcione and Richard Russell. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Facebook livestream will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to The Chapel.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
