PHYLLIS MAE MILLER, 85, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Rome City, Ind., she was a daughter of the late John Edward and Haze B. (Waldren) Kitchen. She married Ellis Miller on Aug. 23, 1952, and he preceded her in death. Phyllis worked as a Data Entry Clerk for Do It Best Corp (HWI) for 29 years. Surviving are her children, Peggy J. (Mathew) Tittman and Ricky E. (Laura) Miller; grandchildren, Jason (Whitney), Adam (Frances), and Daniel (Christina) Miller, Nikia, and Gabriel (Shelby) Pierce, Cassandra (Justin) Brown, and Elijah Tittman; step-grandchildren, Kenny, Jaci, and Calyb; eight great-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Mock. Phyllis was also preceded in death by her sister, Hellen Kerns; brother, Robert "Bob" Kitchen; special friends, Jim Carcione and Richard Russell. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Facebook livestream will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to The Chapel.