PHYLLIS MAE STONER, 88, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Allison ville Meadows Assisted Living Center, Fishers, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Clyde McCon nell and Matilda Dennis. Phyllis was a graduate of Central High School, Fort Wayne. She worked at Liberty Mutual Life Insurance Company for over 10 years. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Dwight F. Stoner of Fishers, Ind.; sons, Rick Winkler of Sarasota Fla., and Kevin (Omana) Winkler of Arlington, Texas; and five grandchildren. Phyllis was also preceded in death by her step-father, Earl Dennis; daughter, Rodka Winkler; sons, Steve and Danny Winkler; brother, Robert McConnell; and sister, Bonnie Gilberg. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May, 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 23, 2019
