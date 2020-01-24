PHYLLIS R. McDEVITT

Obituary
PHYLLIS R. McDEVITT, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Born on Aug. 2, 1925 in Wolf Lake, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Margie (Artman) Ake. Phyllis received a certificate to be a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked for Fort Wayne Wire Die for many years, later retiring from there. She attended Southwinds Church of Christ. She enjoyed playing cards, doing puzzle books and going to the flea markets. Phyllis is survived by her sons, Bob (Toni) and Ron (Shelia) McDevitt; grandchildren, Scott, Stephanie, Marlo, Diana, Crystal, Jason, Laura, and Ethel; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Helen Perkins. Also preceding her in passing was her husband, Albert McDevitt; daughter, Monna Lu; granddaughter, Michelle; and many brothers and sisters. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Southwinds Church of Christ. Condolences can be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 24, 2020
