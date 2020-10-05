PHYLLIS SCHLINK, 91, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Majestic Care of West Allen, formerly known as Renaissance Village. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., on April 27, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Selma Elberson. She married Edward Schlink in 1952 and together they shared two children. In her early years she enjoyed crafting, playing euchre and collecting Boyd Bears. Phyllis was an avid Cubs fan and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Beth (William) Schramlin and Anne (Wayne) McCoy; grandchildren, Cari Howes, Andrea McCoy and Torey McCoy; great-grandchildren, Kirra, Kynlee, Riah, Addi, and Nyna. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward; and siblings, Elwood Elberson and Elaine Miller. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with calling from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The service may be viewed via Facebook Livestream by visiting www.facebook.com/CovingtonKnolls/
Burial will take place in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to The Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition, Begin Again Rescue Co BARC of Valparaiso, Ind., or to the donor's choice.