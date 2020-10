SCHLINK, PHYLLIS: Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The service may be viewed via Facebook Livestream by visiting www.facebook.com/CovingtonKnolls/