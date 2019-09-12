Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHYLLIS SHEARER. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Aldersgate United Methodist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Aldersgate United Methodist Church 2417 Getz Rd. Fort Wayne , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PHYLLIS SHEARER, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully at noon Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at The Heritage of Fort Wayne, surrounded by her loving family. She resided at The Heritage of Fort Wayne and Visiting Nurses also provided care for the last month of her life. Born April 16, 1929 in Plymouth, Ind., Phyllis was a daughter of the late Ora and Helen Burroughs. She was raised in Plymouth along with her sister and two brothers. She was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1947, and then attended nursing school in South Bend, Ind. Phyllis married the love of her life, Dewey Shearer, on June 27, 1948. They moved to Bloomington Ind., where Dewey attended Indiana University. Upon graduation, they moved to Frankfort, Ind. where he began a new job as manager of a Firestone Store. A year later, Dewey was offered a position at a larger Firestone store in Marion, Ind., where they raised their three children. Phyllis and Dewey later enjoyed time at Lake Webster and Florida in the winter. Years later, they relocated to Fort Wayne to be closer to their daughter and son, along with the grandchildren. They enjoyed attending their grandchildren's activities in Fort Wayne and Plano, Texas. Phyllis enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, reading, gardening, sewing and completing crossword puzzles as well as sudoku. She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Phyllis is survived by her children, Victoria (Ray) Sims of Fort Wayne, Ind., Steven (Ginger) Shearer of Plano, Texas and Gary (Laura) Shearer of Fort Wayne, Ind.; grandchildren, Ryan (Shea) Sims, Jonathan Sims, Parker, Amanda, Colton and Madison Shearer; brother, John Burroughs. Phyllis was also preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Shearer; brother, Albert "Bud" Burroughs; sister, Virginia Aker. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Rd., Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Foundation. To sign the online guestbook visit



