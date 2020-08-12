PHYLLIS (BORN) STRAHM, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by family. Born Dec. 5, 1941, Phyllis was a treasured mother, Tutu, sister, aunt and friend. After raising her four daughters with husband, Richard "Dick" Strahm, she obtained her cosmetology license and was an instructor at Ravenscroft Beauty College before opening her own salon, Lima Valley Hair Shoppe, where she worked until retiring. She was a longtime member of Bethel United Methodist Church. She is survived by her daughters, Lori (Mike) Strahm Helmkamp, Debbie Strahm Hale, Shari Bailey, and Kellie (Tim) Hoffer; grandchildren, Heather (Tommy) Schoegler, Sara (Sarah) Helmkamp, Steven Helmkamp, Ross Helmkamp, Landon (Kellie) Bailey, Rebekah (James) Miracle, Evan Bailey, Austin Hoffer, and Miranda Hoffer; 11 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Melba Doster and Norma (Tom) McComb; sister-in-law, Donna Rennecker; sister-in-law, Gale Strahm; and brother-in-law, John Mahon. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Richard Strahm; brother-in-law, Kay Doster; sister-in-law, Rebecca Mahon; brother-in-law, Donald Strahm Jr.; sister-in-law, Yvonne Broeking; and brother-in-law, Louis Strahm. "In lieu of memorials, do something Phyllis would love. Paint a rock and hide it; throw a luau for your family; spend time next to water; sing a song while working; learn something new; play a game; and most importantly, serve others." Private services will be held for family. Arrangements entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home.