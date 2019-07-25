Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHYLLIS SUE (MASTERS) COLLINS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PHYLLIS SUE (MASTERS) COLLINS, 86, died on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Seminole, Fla., surrounded by immediate family. Born July 13, 1933, in Laurel, Ind., she was a daughter of Herschel and Thelma (Fleetwood) Masters. She was married to Roy E. Collins (1989) in 1954 and later re-married Richard A. Cochran (2014) in 2007. She will always be remembered for her love of her family and as a wonderful, caring wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and aunt. Those who met her will recall a sweet, friendly, easy-going, adventurous person. Phyllis is survived by her children, Matthew W. Collins of Clearwater, Fla., and Marcia S. Collins of Largo, Fla.; grandchildren, Jonathan M. (Amy) Lozano of Baltimore, Md., Christopher M. Collins of Fort Wayne and Spencer B. Collins of Fort Wayne; five brothers and sisters, and her beloved nieces. Funeral is 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home, 7950 131st St., Seminole (FL 33776), with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Dale Cemetery. Connersville, Ind. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Phyllis' life. Flowers can be sent to the Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home.

