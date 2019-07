PHYLLIS SUE (MASTERS) COLLINS, 86, died on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Seminole, Fla., surrounded by immediate family. Born July 13, 1933, in Laurel, Ind., she was a daughter of Herschel and Thelma (Fleetwood) Masters. She was married to Roy E. Collins (1989) in 1954 and later re-married Richard A. Cochran (2014) in 2007. She will always be remembered for her love of her family and as a wonderful, caring wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and aunt. Those who met her will recall a sweet, friendly, easy-going, adventurous person. Phyllis is survived by her children, Matthew W. Collins of Clearwater, Fla., and Marcia S. Collins of Largo, Fla.; grandchildren, Jonathan M. (Amy) Lozano of Baltimore, Md., Christopher M. Collins of Fort Wayne and Spencer B. Collins of Fort Wayne; five brothers and sisters, and her beloved nieces. Funeral is 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home, 7950 131st St., Seminole (FL 33776), with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Dale Cemetery. Connersville, Ind. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Phyllis' life. Flowers can be sent to the Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home.