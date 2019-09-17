PHYLLIS THERESA BRAND, 91, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Born Feb. 14, 1928, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Clara Ansberry. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. Phyllis retired from GTE/Verizon doing instrument repair. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. In her spare time, Phyllis was an avid reader, and she spent a lot of time volunteering at various organizations. Phyllis enjoyed spending time with her family and making memories that will last through the years. Surviving are her husband, Fred Brand Jr.; children, Jane (Bruce) Ashe, Steven Adamonis and Nancy (Tom) Merryman; grandchildren, Matthew Merryman, Joseph Merryman, Michael Merryman, Sarah Ashe, and Christopher Ashe; great-grand children, Vincent Merryman, Sebastian Merryman and Gideon Ashe; stepchildren, Brenda Clifford, Amelia Klingenmith and Valarie Waters; step-grandchildren, Christina (Ryan) Nine, Theresa Klingensmith-Haines, Sarah (Scott) Steward, and Curtis Waters; five step great-grandchildren; as well as Fred's stepchildren, step-grandchildren, and step great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Adamonis; and six siblings. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Burial will take place in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church for masses in her name.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 17, 2019