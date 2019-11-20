|
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
|
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
|
Rosary
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:30 PM
View Map
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
|
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Our Lady of Good Hope Church
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Our Lady of Good Hope Church
PIERRE G. de CALONNE, 72, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Pierre was born April 10, 1947, in Balik-papan, Kali-mantan Timor (Indonesia), a son of the late Antoine and Agnes de Calonne. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Parish. Although he was born in Southeast Asia, he served proudly for 13 years in the United States Navy. He was a combat service medic for two tours with the 3rd Marine Division during the Vietnam War. In 1973, he became an American citizen. His professional life included service to others: he worked as an ICU critical care nurse, a physician extender for cardiac surgeons, and a medical practice administrator. His personal life included a passion for the culinary arts, especially Asian cuisine. He fulfilled his lifelong dreams of flying helicopters and international travel. "Pierre deeply loved his family and was devoted to his wife, his daughter, his grandson, who is following his grandfather's footsteps in the military, and his special companion service dog Macy". "Pierre fought valiantly against health challenges for over 40 years, but he remained hopeful and forward looking until his death". Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Kathy M. de Calonne; daughter, Liana M. de Calonne; grandson, Hudson J. Fairchild; three brothers, Richard, Constant and Lucien de Calonne; two sisters, Anita de Calonne and Edith Lawrence; five sisters-in-law, Wilhelmina, Eleanor, and Jo Ann de Calonne, Annette May, Mary Jo Linder, and Susann Gilbert. He was preceded in death by his brother; Charles. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Hope Church, 7215 St. Joe Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Devine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with Rosary recited at 3:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Masses or to Paws4vets. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 20, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|