PIERRE G. de CALONNE, (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "To Pierre's Family: I am sorry for your loss. The deCalonne..."
    - Viki Dufour Jenkins
Service Information
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-2044
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:30 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Hope Church
7215 St. Joe Road
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Hope Church
7215 St. Joe Road
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

PIERRE G. de CALONNE, 72, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Pierre was born April 10, 1947, in Balik-papan, Kali-mantan Timor (Indonesia), a son of the late Antoine and Agnes de Calonne. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Parish. Although he was born in Southeast Asia, he served proudly for 13 years in the United States Navy. He was a combat service medic for two tours with the 3rd Marine Division during the Vietnam War. In 1973, he became an American citizen. His professional life included service to others: he worked as an ICU critical care nurse, a physician extender for cardiac surgeons, and a medical practice administrator. His personal life included a passion for the culinary arts, especially Asian cuisine. He fulfilled his lifelong dreams of flying helicopters and international travel. "Pierre deeply loved his family and was devoted to his wife, his daughter, his grandson, who is following his grandfather's footsteps in the military, and his special companion service dog Macy". "Pierre fought valiantly against health challenges for over 40 years, but he remained hopeful and forward looking until his death". Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Kathy M. de Calonne; daughter, Liana M. de Calonne; grandson, Hudson J. Fairchild; three brothers, Richard, Constant and Lucien de Calonne; two sisters, Anita de Calonne and Edith Lawrence; five sisters-in-law, Wilhelmina, Eleanor, and Jo Ann de Calonne, Annette May, Mary Jo Linder, and Susann Gilbert. He was preceded in death by his brother; Charles. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Hope Church, 7215 St. Joe Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Devine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with Rosary recited at 3:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Masses or to Paws4vets. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 20, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet Vietnam War bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.