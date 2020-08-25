POLIXENI KAPLANIS, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday Aug. 23, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Itea-Florina, Greece, she moved to Fort Wayne, in 1955. Polixeni was a loving, wife, mother, and grandmother to her family. She loved gardening, flowers, and cooking for family and friends. She was a dedicated member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, where she was a member of the Greek Orthodox Philoptochos Ladies Society, and the Daughters of Penelope. Surviving are her son, Dr. Paul T. (Diane) Kaplanis of Fort Wayne; daughter and Mary Kaplanis of Fort Wayne; son, John (Laura) Kaplanis of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alex and Matthew (Ashlee) Kaplanis; and sister, Eleni who lives in Greece. Polixeni was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Traianos G. Kaplanis; and siblings, Sotirios, Vangeli and Vasiliki. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 110 E. Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, the church, with a Trisagion service at 7 p.m. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangemetns by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.