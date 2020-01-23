PRISCILLA E. FOREMAN, 80, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at her home. Born in Kosciusko County, she was a daughter of the late Homer and Versa Carpenter. Priscilla worked for General Electric for over 30 years. She is survived by her children, Martin Rybolt of San Antonio, Texas, Daniel Rybolt of Fort Wayne, Edward (Rita) Sites of North Webster, Ind., Robert Foreman of Portland, Ore., Charles (Amanda) Foreman of Warsaw, Ind., and Patricia Foreman of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren; and one brother, Scott Dingman of Florida. Priscilla was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Foreman; two sons, David Rybolt and Michael Rybolt; two grandchildren, Melinda Rybolt and Eric Rybolt; one sister, Patricia Nickolson; and one brother, Roger Carpenter. Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial at Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 23, 2020