PRUDA DUNNO, 64, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She was a home health aid for several years, it was her passion to care for everyone around her, especially her son, who was her pride and joy. She is survived by her children, Melissa Dunno of Fort Wayne, Trisha (Adam) Madison of Waynedale, Elisha (Fred) Bartz of Auburn, Daniel Dunno of Waynedale; eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by grandson, Devan Dunno ; sister, Regina Risner; and parents. Service is 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation one hour prior.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2019