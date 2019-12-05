QUENTIN R. ROBINSON, 27, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Surviving are his mother, Melinda Robinson; father, Richard Robinson Jr.; daughter, Maliyah Robinson; brother, Israel Robinson; and a host of other family and friends. Service is 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Church of God of Prophecy, 1420 Southdale Ave., with visitation one hour before service. Final resting place will be in Horsecave, Ky. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 5, 2019