Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R. DALE ROMEY. View Sign

R. DALE ROMEY, 98, of Fort Wayne, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born Dec. 27, 1920, in Wells County, Ind., he was a son of the late Orville and Naomi Opal Romey. He married Doris Pritchard on April 24, 1943 and they shared over 75 years of love together. He was Vice-President of CTS Tool, Die, and Machine Co. before he retired. He was a member of Life Bridge Church, volunteered at Project Mercy, and served on the board of The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne for many years. Dale has always been known for being a faithful man with a deep and unswerving relationship with God, solid integrity, and having a contagious laugh. Dale has left a Godly legacy for those who have survived him including his wife, Doris Romey; children, Darwin (Jan) Romey, Dwight (Sue) Romey, and Donna (Mike) Cass; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Romey; and sisters, Mary Reese and "Big" Doris Romey. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Life Bridge Church, 12719 Corbin Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46845), with visitation beginning one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Life Bridge Church, The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne, Deeper Water Ministries Mexico, and Project Mercy. Arrangement entrusted with D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home.



R. DALE ROMEY, 98, of Fort Wayne, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born Dec. 27, 1920, in Wells County, Ind., he was a son of the late Orville and Naomi Opal Romey. He married Doris Pritchard on April 24, 1943 and they shared over 75 years of love together. He was Vice-President of CTS Tool, Die, and Machine Co. before he retired. He was a member of Life Bridge Church, volunteered at Project Mercy, and served on the board of The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne for many years. Dale has always been known for being a faithful man with a deep and unswerving relationship with God, solid integrity, and having a contagious laugh. Dale has left a Godly legacy for those who have survived him including his wife, Doris Romey; children, Darwin (Jan) Romey, Dwight (Sue) Romey, and Donna (Mike) Cass; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Romey; and sisters, Mary Reese and "Big" Doris Romey. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Life Bridge Church, 12719 Corbin Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46845), with visitation beginning one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Life Bridge Church, The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne, Deeper Water Ministries Mexico, and Project Mercy. Arrangement entrusted with D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home. Funeral Home D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park

1140 Lake Ave

Fort Wayne , IN 46805

(260) 426-9494 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close