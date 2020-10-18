R. HOWARD HOCH, 79, of Columbia City, Ind., passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, peacefully in his home. He was born in 1941 in Huntington, Ind. to the late Ralph and Mary (Harrell) Hoch. Howard graduated from Huntington High School in 1959 and had a 40-year career as a heavy equipment operator, which he loved. He was also an avid woodworker and a member of the Masons. He is remembered by all who knew him as a positive force in this world. Howard is survived by his sons, Kent Hoch of Columbia City, Ind., and Tony Hoch of Centennial, Wyo. Also preceding him in passing was his beloved wife of 45 years, Patricia (Dillon) Hoch. There will be no service at this time due to public health considerations for his family and guests. Memorial contributions can be made to American Legion Post 160, 1122 N. Main St., Roanoke (IN 46783). Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com