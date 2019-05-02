Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R. PAUL LOSHE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

R. PAUL LOSHE, 82, of Decatur, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at his residence. Born Sept. 3, 1936, in Adams County, Ind., he was the son of the late Herman and Amelia (Lenger ich) Loshe. On June 4, 1960, he married Shirley Wyss. He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Decatur. He was also a former member of the Moose Lodge 1311 and the Elk's Lodge 993. Paul worked as a general contractor and was the owner and operator of Loshe Construction. He was a master woodworker and known for his fine work and attention to detail. He and his wife Shirley enjoyed many years of ballroom dancing. He was also an avid fisherman. Paul and his family loved their annual trip to Houghton Lake, Mich., it has been a tradition for them for 40 years. He loved his family above all, especially his grandchildren. Paul is survived by his wife of 59 years, Shirley Loshe of Decatur; two sons, Dale (Michelle) Loshe of New Haven and Rich (Dena) Loshe of Decatur; three daughters, Donna (Kevin) Bauer of Ossian, Darlene (Keith) Beaver of Locust Grove, Va., and Michelle (Tony) Laughlin of Decatur; two brothers, Jerry (Karen) Loshe and Jim (Ruth) Loshe; three sisters, Rose (Larry) Reinking, Teri (Jim) Hoffman, and Nancy (Dan) Harris; 19 grandchildren, and one great- grandchild. He was preceded in death by a sister in infancy, Carol Ann Loshe. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with calling prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the St. Mary's Parish Hall. Father David Ruppert will be officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Inurnment will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to or Masses. To sign the guestbook, visit

