RACHEL A. MATTHEWS, 39, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Fort Wayne. She was born in Fort Wayne, a daughter of Oscar Lewis and Judy Woods, both of Fort Wayne. Rachel was a phlebotomist with BioLife at one point, but ended her working career in banking with Salin. She loved creating arts and crafts projects and helping others. Surviving are her parents; her husband, Deontrai Matthews of Fort Wayne; children, Dede Matthews and Donovan Matthews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Woods. Service is noon Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 2421 S. Hanna St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 10 a.m. Burial at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Lupus Foundation. To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 13, 2019