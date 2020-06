RACHEL D. VAN HORN, 50, of Uniondale, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Born Dec. 15, 1969, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late John and Ortencia (Laguna) Van Horn. Rachael is survived by her husband, John R. King of Uniondale. Additional survivors include a son, Justin Van Horn of Newton, Iowa; two brothers, Robert (Andrea) Van Horn of Peoria, Ariz., and John Van Horn of Auburn; and a sister, Rosie Linn of Fort Wayne. A public gathering is from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Psi Ote Lower Pavilion at Bob Arnold Northside Park (corner of East State Blvd. and Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. Arrangements have been entrusted to Goodwin - Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com