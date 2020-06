Or Copy this URL to Share

VAN HORN, RACHEL D.: A public gathering is from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Psi Ote Lower Pavilion at Bob Arnold Northside Park (corner of East State Blvd. and Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. Arrangements have been entrusted to Goodwin - Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.



