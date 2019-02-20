RACHELLE DIANE MERTZ, 27, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, 1:30 a.m., at Visiting Nurse - Golden Years. She was the daughter of James Mertz of Fort Wayne and the late Pat (Harter) Mertz. She was a preschool teacher at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Waynedale. She previously worked as a preschool teacher at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Soest. Also surviving is her brother, Paul S. (Kelly) Mertz of Mishawaka, Ind. She was also preceded in death by two brothers in infancy, Douglas and Kyle Mertz. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Soest. 9909 Wayne Trace, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior to service. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at the church. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RACHELLE DIANE MERTZ.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 20, 2019