RAFIEL VASQUEZ JR., 74, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 9:49 a.m., at his home. Born July 21, 1945, in Harlingen, Texas, he was a son of the late Rafael R. and Victoria (Garza) Vasquez. His formative years were spent in the South Whitley and Columbia City area. On March 21, 1963, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines, where he received a Purple Heart medal in Vietnam. He earned his GED and was honorably discharged on May 20, 1968. He worked in the concrete construction trade for the majority of his work career. He retired from Allen Plastic Repair, Fort Wayne. A fun-loving, devilish prankster, he loved to joke with his family and friends. Throughout his adult life, he enjoyed bowling or a night out singing and dancing. In his senior years, he liked to watch westerns, especially Clint Eastwood, or a Bruce Lee movie. Always ready for a game of cards, he delighted in a meal and a game of poker with his family. Rafiel is survived by his daughters, Rebecca (Rene) Rioux, Rochelle Phillips and Ronda (Jason) Dague, all of Fort Wayne, Rosa (William) Aspy of Churubusco, and Crystal Vasquez of Chicago, Ill.; son, Adam Mapes of Hudson, Ind.; brothers, Miguel (Debra) Vasquez of Columbia City and Simmon Vasquez of Texas; sisters, Vicky (Paul) McIntosh and Paula Vasquez, both of Columbia City; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his companion and former wife, Kaye of Fort Wayne. Additionally, he was preceded in death by brothers, Nativid, Estevan and Elifonso Vasquez; and sisters, Rosa Vasquez and Jayne Kilgore. A private family service will be held at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial will take place at the Catholic Cemetery, Columbia City, with military honors presented by the Whitley County Korean War Veterans Honor Guard. Preferred memorials are to the Parkinson's Foundation or the donor's choice. Condolences may be sent at www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 9, 2020.