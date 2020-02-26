RAJ V. SETTY, 69, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Born in India, Raj was the son of the late Varadaraj and Shashire kha Setty. Raj worked at Tokheim and Zollner for several years. For the past 20 years, Raj has been a business entrepreneur. Raj enjoyed walking at the Y.M.C.A. where he was part of Live Strong. He loved playing cards, games, cooking, watching action and spy movies, but nothing was more important than spending time with his family. His outgoing personality aloud him to never meet a stranger. Raj was always striving to learn. He earned degrees in chemical engineering, finance, and his MBA. Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Sandra (Kaufman) Setty; daughters, Meena (Mark) Tackett and Leela (Ross) Paris; grandchildren, Joe, Armando, Maulik, and Selena; great-grandson, Xavier; siblings, Sukanya (Srinivasa) Prasad, Renuka (Srinivasa) Murthy and Srinath (Sudha) Setty; along with several nieces and nephews. Raj was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Leela; and sister, Meera Setty. Service is 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 2 p.m. until the service. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 26, 2020