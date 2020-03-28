Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RALPH ANTHONY VOGEL Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RALPH ANTHONY VOGEL JR., 94, of Three Rivers, Mich., passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Heartland Health care Center in Three Rivers. Born July 16, 1925, in Columbus, Ohio, he was a son of the late Ralph A. Vogel Sr, and Olga (Valls) Vogel. He served in the United States Navy during World War II. He had a long career as a mechanical engineer with Essex Wire and United Technologies Corporation, where he secured numerous patents, by himself and with co-workers. All of Ralph's family, friends, and colleagues relied on his ability to design, build, or repair anything mechanical or electrical. In his retirement, he traveled the world with his beloved wife Sarah, built and flew an Ultralite airplane, and sailed on Corey Lake. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality recognized Ralph for his decades of measuring water clarity at Corey Lake. Having graduated from Ohio State University in the late 1940s, he was a lifelong fan of Ohio State football. He restored, and donated to the City of Three Rivers, a railroad velocipede which had been built at the Sheffield Car Company in Three Rivers in the nineteenth century; this velocipede is currently on display at the local library. Survivors include a son, Terence (Daphne) Vogel; daughters, Christine M. (Albert) Horsmon, Kathleen Vogel, Barbara M. Vogel, and Lisa M. (Dr. Michael) Sussex; a stepdaughter, Kathy L. McDonough; a stepson, John E. (Barbara) Kroggel; eight grandchildren, Charles Vogel, Nik Horsmon, Hannah Rice, Cash Scott, Claire Utrecht, Jolise Kent, Grayson Dudd, and Mina DeBoer; step-grandchildren, John McDonough, Tom McDonough, Kristofer and Kevin McDonough; six great-grandchildren, and three step-great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wives, Sarah E. Vogel and Mary Ellen Brown; and brother, Arthur Vogel. Due to the coronavirus crisis, there will be no visitation or funeral services at this time. A memorial service will be announced this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be sent to Three Rivers Homecare & Hospice, 711 S. Health Parkway, Three Rivers, MI 49093, or the Carnegie Center for the Arts in Three Rivers. Arrangements entrusted to Hohner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at



