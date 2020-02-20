RALPH "DAN" ANWEILER, 90, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. He married Sondra S. Sonner, June 7, 1958, in Hoagland, Ind., and she preceded him in death on Jan. 18, 2018. Dan was a graduate of New Haven High School, and retired in 1998 from the United States Post Office with 37 years of service. Surviving are his sons, Douglas (Tonja) Anweiler of Decatur, Tim Anweiler of Decatur, and John (Amy) Anweiler of Decatur; daughter, Susan Anweiler of Decatur. He was also preceded in death by his son, Matthew Todd Anweiler; and a daughter, Cynthia Kay Anweler in infancy. Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Hope United Methodist Church, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 20, 2020