RALPH BEARD, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born July 3, 1929, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Vern L. and Pearl M. Beard. Ralph never knew a stranger and the most important thing in his life was taking care of his wife, Mary (deceased) and family. He enjoyed a long and very successful career in the insurance industry. He is survived by his daughters, Susan (Charlie) Schoone and Patricia (Randy) Harter; son, David (Jaci) Beard; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his cat, Holly. The family wishes to thank Visiting Nurse Hospice, especially Sarah and Allison for their loving care. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 468350, with calling one hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be directed to Visiting Nurse Hospice. To sign the online guestbook, visit



