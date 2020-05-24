RALPH E. COX, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born Dec. 5, 1935 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Weldon Sr. and Opal (Bair) Cox. He served in the United States Army. Ralph was an active member of Simpson United Methodist Church. He was an Automotive Diagnostics Advisor for Sears. Ralph is survived by his daughters, Trina Ackinson, Susan Reichert, and Vickie (Rick) Carey; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; and siblings, Mary (Ken) White, Paul (Paula) Cox, Shirley (Glen) Stahlhut, and Earl (Becky) Cox. Also preceding him in passing was his wife, Shirley L. Cox; and daughter, Rita Ebnit. A graveside service was held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Prairie Grove Cemetery, 6312 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Simpson United Methodist Church. Condolences can be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 24, 2020.