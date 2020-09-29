1/1
RALPH FREIMUTH
1942 - 2020
RALPH FREIMUTH, 78, of Fort Wayne, died on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, 12:46 p.m., at home after two months of a short illness. Born Jan. 4, 1942, he was the son of the late Ralph F. Freimuth and Minnie (Prough) Freimuth. He married Diane R. Wilcoxson on Sept. 3, 1966 and they shared 54 years of marriage; she survives in Fort Wayne. He attended Central High School, and worked at General Electric and was an iron worker for local 147 retiring in 1992. Tub enjoyed spending winter months in Mesa, Ariz. Also surviving are his brother, Lyle (Dorothy) Freimuth of Waynedale; sisters, Janice Freimuth of Anderson, Ind., and Linda Dittel of Woodbury, Minn.; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, and close friends that are like family. He was preceded in death by his brother, Layne Freimuth (formerly of Hoagland, Ind.). No services to take place at this time. A cremation and burial will take place at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions maybe made to Heartland Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home. To leave online condolences, visit. www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
