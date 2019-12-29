RALPH IRWIN NICHOLS, 93, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Born Aug. 12, 1926, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Forrest and Leona Nichols. After graduating from North Side High School, Ralph enlisted in the Navy and served during World War II. He then enjoyed many years of employment at International Harvester and later enjoyed his retirement even more. Ralph had an inventor's heart with a unique ability to look at a picture in a magazine and transform it into reality. He enjoyed fixing and building things. "On breaks you could find him with 'his hand in the cookie jar'. He was of a cheerful spirit with a quick smile. Sweet and a joy to be in company with." He is survived by children, Sue Ann (Chuck) Simpson of Dawson Springs, Ky., Debra Nichols of Colorado Springs, Colo., Sharon (Jim) Cordova of Encinitas, Calif., and Steven Nichols of Roanoke, Ind.; seven grandchildren, Leslie (Gorka), Curtis (Manaho), Anthony, Jesse, Eric, Amy, and Justin; three great-grandchildren, Uxue, Alaia and Oihane; sisters-in-law, Jan Schey and Doris Closson; and dear friend, Liz Lydy. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Jackie; and 14 month old son, Larry. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling 30 minutes prior. Calling also from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 29, 2019