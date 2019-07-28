RALPH J. GIBSON

Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-424-5000
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Obituary
RALPH J. GIBSON, 94, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Hancock County, Tenn., he was a son of the late Albert Gibson and Viney Bell. Ralph worked for International Harvester for over 30 years and most recently for Scott's grocery for 15 years. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy during World War II as a Gunner's Mate aboard the U.S.S. Rall DE-304. Ralph was a member of American Legion Post 499. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mary Lou Gibson; children, Peggy (Glenn) Conkling and Mike (Billie) Gibson, all of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Andy (Martha), Greg (Stephanie), Angie, Jason (Jill), and Andrea (Joe); and nine great-grandchildren. Ralph was also preceded in death by several siblings. Service is 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 2 p.m. Memorials to Heartland Hospice. "The family would like to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice especially Tracey, Courtney, Joy, Pastor Chris and Miller's Merry Manor for the care and love they demonstrated." To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 28, 2019
