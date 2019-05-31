Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RALPH L. IMLER. View Sign Service Information Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 (260)-485-8500 Send Flowers Obituary

RALPH L. IMLER, 92, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Born Jan. 30, 1927, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late William and Margaret Imler. Ralph was a 1945 graduate of South Side High School. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army until he was honorably discharged in 1946. Ralph was employed by Wayne Hardware, Loos Insurance, the Imler Insurance Agency, and he retired from Stewart Brimner Agency. He enjoyed working in his retirement at Autumn Ridge Golf Course. Ralph was an active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church for many years and served as a chairman of the congregation. Ralph was also an active member of the Central Lions Club. Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Peggy (Gompf) Imler; children, David (Michele) Imler, Debbie (Dean) Price, and Becky (Gary) Souder; grandchildren, Paul Price, Andrea (Brad) Edmonson, Leah (Jeff) Crane, Dan (Sally) Imler, Matt (Joni) Price, Janet (Craig) Crawford, and Tim (Geri) Imler; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Maskiewicz; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, William, Robert and Charlie Imler. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Concordia Lutheran High School or Worship for Shut-Ins.



RALPH L. IMLER, 92, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Born Jan. 30, 1927, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late William and Margaret Imler. Ralph was a 1945 graduate of South Side High School. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army until he was honorably discharged in 1946. Ralph was employed by Wayne Hardware, Loos Insurance, the Imler Insurance Agency, and he retired from Stewart Brimner Agency. He enjoyed working in his retirement at Autumn Ridge Golf Course. Ralph was an active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church for many years and served as a chairman of the congregation. Ralph was also an active member of the Central Lions Club. Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Peggy (Gompf) Imler; children, David (Michele) Imler, Debbie (Dean) Price, and Becky (Gary) Souder; grandchildren, Paul Price, Andrea (Brad) Edmonson, Leah (Jeff) Crane, Dan (Sally) Imler, Matt (Joni) Price, Janet (Craig) Crawford, and Tim (Geri) Imler; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Maskiewicz; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, William, Robert and Charlie Imler. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Concordia Lutheran High School or Worship for Shut-Ins. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close