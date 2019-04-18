RALPH L. REIGHTER

RALPH L. REIGHTER, 100, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Hillsdale, Mich., he was a son of the late Ralph and Chloe Reighter. Ralph worked as a carpenter with his family business, Reighter Builders. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army and as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force during World War II and the Korean War. He successfully logged over 4000 hours as a pilot. Ralph is survived by his son, Ken (Jeanne) Reighter of Yoder, Ind.; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Janet Reighter of Fort Wayne; siblings, Bob Reighter, Ruth Reighter and Nancy Yoder. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Rose Reighter; son, Stephen Reighter; and five siblings. Service is 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, with calling two hours prior beginning at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to the . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 18, 2019
