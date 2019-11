RALPH LeROY CARNAHAN, 92, entered into Heaven's gates on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Greystone Rehabilitation Facility in Fort Wayne. Born Oct. 18, 1927, he was a son of the late Ray Franklin and Ida Mae (Timberlin) Carnahan. He married Jacqueline S. Williams on Oct. 15, 1950, in the Hopewell United Brethren Church; she preceded him in death on July 22, 2015. Ralph was a lifetime farmer, a punch press operator for Harvester in Fort Wayne and drove bus for DeKalb Central School District. He was a World War II Army veteran and a lifetime member of Hopewell United Brethren Church and Gideon's International. Surviving are his sons, Michael (Kathy) Carnahan of Antwerp, Ohio, and Greg (Debbie) Carnahan of Auburn, Ind.; daughters, JoEllen (Tom) Reeves of Spencerville, Ind., and Lisa (Michael) Stephens of Albion, Ind.; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brothers, Raymond (Nanci) Carnahan of Fort Wayne and Harry (Mary Ann) Carnahan of Leo, Ind.; sister, Opal Georgi of Fort Wayne; and sisters-in-law, Frances Carnahan of Auburn, Ind., and Sherry Carnahan of Fort Wayne. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly Kay Carnahan; son-in-law, Lyle Shull; brother-in-law, Robert Georgi; brothers, Clifford Carnahan and Ray Jr. "Jim" Carnahan; and a nephew, Jeffery Carnahan. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Hopewell United Brethren Church, 6852 CR 35, Auburn, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the church. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn, Ind. Memorials to Gideon's International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800; or Hopewell United Brethren Church, 6852 CR 35 Auburn, IN 46706. Arrangements by Carnahan - Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. To view an online obitury and sign the guestbook, visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com