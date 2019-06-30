RALPH LEWIS HANNA, 93, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Aperion Care in Fort Wayne. He was the son of the late George and Gwentlyan Hanna. He retired from B.F. Goodrich as a corporate trainer, and worked at The University of Evansville as a Placement Director. He was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church of Evansville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris (Barnum) Hanna. Arrangements by Greenlawn Memorial Park Funeral Home. Of Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 30, 2019