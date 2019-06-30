RALPH LEWIS HANNA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RALPH LEWIS HANNA.
Service Information
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
6750 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-432-3914
Obituary
Send Flowers

RALPH LEWIS HANNA, 93, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Aperion Care in Fort Wayne. He was the son of the late George and Gwentlyan Hanna. He retired from B.F. Goodrich as a corporate trainer, and worked at The University of Evansville as a Placement Director. He was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church of Evansville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris (Barnum) Hanna. Arrangements by Greenlawn Memorial Park Funeral Home. Of Fort Wayne.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.