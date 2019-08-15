RALPH R. MOON, 92, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in Fort Wayne. He was born Feb. 27, 1927, in Elwood County, Ind., the son of the late Joseph and Margaret Moon. Ralph served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1945 to 1949. He worked in HVAC for a number of years. He was passionate about woodworking, including making small crosses for missions in Haiti. Surviving are his children, Karl (Angela) Finley, Patricia Mickelson, William (Judith) Moon, Charlea (Scott) Arnold, Michael (Darlea) Moon, and Dennis (Brenda) Moon; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Richard "Dick" Michael. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanita Moon; daughter, Judith Daniel; son-in-law, George Mickelson. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. For information call D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Life Bridge Ministries.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 15, 2019