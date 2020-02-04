Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RALPH W. ANDERSON. View Sign Service Information Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home 600 Countryside Dr Columbia City , IN 46725 (260)-244-5122 Send Flowers Obituary

RALPH W. ANDERSON, 87, of Columbia City, Ind., passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, 4:05 p.m., at Miller's at Oak Pointe. Born April 2, 1932, in Grand Rapids, Mich., he was the son of Albert Harold and Helen B. (Kaler) Anderson. He graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of 1950. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and went on to receive his Master's Degree from Ball State in 1959. On May 3, 1953, Ralph married his high school sweetheart, Shella M. Juillerat. He taught for over 40 years with Fort Wayne Community Schools, retiring as Principal for Harris Elementary in 1994. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Ralph was an avid golfer, reader and enjoyed bowling. Survivors include his wife, Shella Anderson; children, Rene Anderson of Menlo Park, Calif., Kalene (Tim) Ward of Columbia City, Lea (Jim) Barnes of South Whitley, Kirk Anderson of Columbia City, Kim (John Kaye) Anderson of Murrysville, Pa., and Gina (Mark) Haynes of Albion; grandchildren, Ryan Ward, Todd Ward, Kelly Scutt, Emily Barnes, Ann Buit, Ashley Anderson, Ben Anderson, Meg Anderson, Stella Kaye, Kadie Maier, and Kaler Haynes; and great-grandchildren, Lila, Ava, Sadie, Silas, Landon, Libby, Kaden, Kiah, Mylie, Endra, Dorian, Lydian, Ross, Molly, Ruby, Mavis, Elliott and Ralph. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Keith Anderson; sister, Marilyn Shirey; and nephew, Randy Shirey. Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church, with a gathering an hour prior. Pastor Matthew Converse will be officiating. A gathering of family and friends also from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at DeMoney - Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to Heartland Hospice. To send Ralph's family condolences online, visit



