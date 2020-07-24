1/1
RALPH W. BUHR
RALPH W. BUHR, 86, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Golden Years Nursing Home in Fort Wayne. Born in Churu busco, Ind., he was a son of the late Paul C. and Marie (Schmidt) Buhr. He married Gloria (Koester) Buhr and she survives. Ralph was a single copy manager for the Fort Wayne Newspapers for 30 years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Ralph enjoyed playing golf. He was known for his humorous personality and his rousing rendition of "I like beer". Above all else, Ralph was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed. Surviving are his children, Michael (Dawn) Buhr, Janet (Daniel) Green and Tamara (Daniel) Dahling; six grandchildren; five great-grandsons; brothers, Elmer and Robert; and sisters, Joan (Clair) Winesburg, Pauline Carpenter and Marcella Buhr. Ralph was also preceded in death by brothers, Eldon and Melvin. Due to the current pandemic all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Worship Anew or the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made at Dignitymemorial.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 24, 2020.
