Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RALPH W. HAMRICK. View Sign

RALPH W. HAMRICK, 92, of Decatur, Adams County, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, 6:40 a.m., at Adams Woodcrest. Born Nov. 1, 1926, in Adams County, he was a son of the late Jesse R. and Iola (Cordell) Hamrick. Ralph had been married to Kathryn L. Baxter and Frances L. Dull, both preceded him in death. He served his country in the United States Army during World War II serving in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. Ralph attended the Decatur Church of God. He was a member of the UAW Bargaining Committee of International Harvester for 20 years in Fort Wayne and also a member of the National American Legion. He enjoyed bowling and woodworking. Ralph loved to garden and had a "Green Thumb." Ralph graduated from Willshire High School in 1944. He retired from International Harvester in 1980 with over 37 years of service. Surviving are his son, Jerry W. Hamrick of Decatur, Ind.; daughter, Janet (John) Myers of Willshire, Ohio; brother, Ray Hamrick of Fort Wayne; sisters, Phyllis Myers of Willshire, Ohio, and Eunice Reppert of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Jennifer (Frank) Foy and Nicole (Jeff) Munden. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Hamrick. Service is noon Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. Pastor Don Smith officiating. Burial in Willshire Cemetery, with Military Graveside Honors conducted by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard. Preferred memorials to Decatur Church of God. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit

RALPH W. HAMRICK, 92, of Decatur, Adams County, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, 6:40 a.m., at Adams Woodcrest. Born Nov. 1, 1926, in Adams County, he was a son of the late Jesse R. and Iola (Cordell) Hamrick. Ralph had been married to Kathryn L. Baxter and Frances L. Dull, both preceded him in death. He served his country in the United States Army during World War II serving in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. Ralph attended the Decatur Church of God. He was a member of the UAW Bargaining Committee of International Harvester for 20 years in Fort Wayne and also a member of the National American Legion. He enjoyed bowling and woodworking. Ralph loved to garden and had a "Green Thumb." Ralph graduated from Willshire High School in 1944. He retired from International Harvester in 1980 with over 37 years of service. Surviving are his son, Jerry W. Hamrick of Decatur, Ind.; daughter, Janet (John) Myers of Willshire, Ohio; brother, Ray Hamrick of Fort Wayne; sisters, Phyllis Myers of Willshire, Ohio, and Eunice Reppert of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Jennifer (Frank) Foy and Nicole (Jeff) Munden. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Hamrick. Service is noon Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. Pastor Don Smith officiating. Burial in Willshire Cemetery, with Military Graveside Honors conducted by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard. Preferred memorials to Decatur Church of God. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close