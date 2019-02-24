RALPH W. HAMRICK, 92, of Decatur, Adams County, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, 6:40 a.m., at Adams Woodcrest. Born Nov. 1, 1926, in Adams County, he was a son of the late Jesse R. and Iola (Cordell) Hamrick. Ralph had been married to Kathryn L. Baxter and Frances L. Dull, both preceded him in death. He served his country in the United States Army during World War II serving in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. Ralph attended the Decatur Church of God. He was a member of the UAW Bargaining Committee of International Harvester for 20 years in Fort Wayne and also a member of the National American Legion. He enjoyed bowling and woodworking. Ralph loved to garden and had a "Green Thumb." Ralph graduated from Willshire High School in 1944. He retired from International Harvester in 1980 with over 37 years of service. Surviving are his son, Jerry W. Hamrick of Decatur, Ind.; daughter, Janet (John) Myers of Willshire, Ohio; brother, Ray Hamrick of Fort Wayne; sisters, Phyllis Myers of Willshire, Ohio, and Eunice Reppert of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Jennifer (Frank) Foy and Nicole (Jeff) Munden. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Hamrick. Service is noon Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. Pastor Don Smith officiating. Burial in Willshire Cemetery, with Military Graveside Honors conducted by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard. Preferred memorials to Decatur Church of God. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 24, 2019