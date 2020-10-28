1/1
RALPH WALTER RELUE, 86, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Walter "Bud" Jr. and Irma Josephine (Litchfield) Relue. He married Marilyn Griebel on Nov. 21, 1959. He graduated from Central Catholic High School and attended Purdue University. He was a veteran of the United States Navy from 1952 to 1956. He served during the Korean War. He served on the U.S.S. Alshain until April 9, 1956. Ralph was an electrical engineer and worked at Magnavox from 1956 until he retired in 1993. Ralph owned his own TV repair and antenna installation business for many years. He loved Civil War History, Notre Dame football, shooting pool, Gunsmoke, playing cards and chocolate chip cookies. Ralph was known for his ornery sense of humor and his humble spirit. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Relue; three daughters, Julie (Brad) Borum, Josie (Jim) O' Donnell and Becki (Steve) Lentz; one son, David (Rebecca) Relue; and nine grandchildren, Jessica, Eric Mary, Katie, Tatom, Jenna, Caleb, Jack, and Phoebe. He was preceded in death by a brother, Norb Relue; and sister, Mary Ellen "Mickey" Rexroth. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials to Hospice of Michigan, 400 Perry Ave., Big Rapids, MI 49307. www.covingtonmemorial.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
