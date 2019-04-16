RANDALL "REED" ELLIS, 78 of Carrollton, Ga., formally of Huntertown, Ind., passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was born Jan. 27, 1941 in Garrett, Ind. He was a 1959 graduate of Huntertown High School and soon after began 30 years of employment at Canteen Corporation in Fort Wayne. He finished his career working with his daughters' family business and retired in 2005. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Judith "Judy" (DeVelbiss); two daughters, Jeannette "Jet" Ellis and Stephanie Ellis Freeman; three granddaughters and four great-grandchildren all of Carrollton, Ga.; brother and sister-in-law, Lester and Dorthey Waterson of Auburn, Ind.; sisters, Donna Walker of Churubusco, Ind., and Wanda Potts of Fort Wayne; sister-in-law, Diane Croy of Yoder, Ind.; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Randall and Wilma Vivian (Bond) Ellis; brother, Ferris Croy (formerly of Yoder, Ind.); and three sisters, Ruth Wall and Lois Williams (both formerly of Roanoke, Ind.) and Marjorie Henline (formerly of Fort Wayne). According to his wishes, Mr. Ellis was cremated. Arrangements by Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory, Buchanan, Ga.

