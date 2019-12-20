RANDALL "RANDY" SCOTT RILEY, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Randy's career started at MCI in the mobile home business, then he later started Leisure Life Financial Services. Most recently, he worked at Barton Lake RV in Fremont as their Sales Manager. Surviving are his son, Hayden; mother, Pat; sister, Susan; brothers, Rohn and Robert; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; Hayden's mother, Lisa, and many devoted friends and business associates across the Midwest. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ada Elizabeth; and father, Don. Due to the sudden nature of Randy's passing, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a fund set up for expenses, or to the Indiana Donor Network. Please visit the website www.randysriley.weebly.com for details on the celebration of life gatherings, donation specifics and other information.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 20, 2019