1/1
RANDY BLAINE ODIER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RANDY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RANDY BLAINE ODIER, 69, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by love. Born April 22, 1951 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late William C. and Fannie Odier. Randy loved his family, politics, the ocean and an ice cold can of Pepsi. He was so proud of his daughters and a master at picking out the perfect greeting card. He battled cancer and terminal health conditions for 13 years and won. One of his doctors use to call him "the miracle man". His will to live was fierce and his strength lives on in the stubborn women he leaves behind. His last words were "I'll be back!" Randy is survived by his loving wife, Tina Odier of Fort Wayne, Ind.; children, Marlo (Charity) Aguirre, Braedi (Matt) Huneck, Mandi Odier, Kim (Eric) Gates, Brian (Judy) Toam, all of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a stepson, Nicky Toam; and a brother, Steven Odier. Private celebration will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic. Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved