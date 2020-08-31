RANDY BLAINE ODIER, 69, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by love. Born April 22, 1951 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late William C. and Fannie Odier. Randy loved his family, politics, the ocean and an ice cold can of Pepsi. He was so proud of his daughters and a master at picking out the perfect greeting card. He battled cancer and terminal health conditions for 13 years and won. One of his doctors use to call him "the miracle man". His will to live was fierce and his strength lives on in the stubborn women he leaves behind. His last words were "I'll be back!" Randy is survived by his loving wife, Tina Odier of Fort Wayne, Ind.; children, Marlo (Charity) Aguirre, Braedi (Matt) Huneck, Mandi Odier, Kim (Eric) Gates, Brian (Judy) Toam, all of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a stepson, Nicky Toam; and a brother, Steven Odier. Private celebration will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic. Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com