RANDY FURNISS, 63, of Little Turkey Lake, LaGrange, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at his residence. Born May 22, 1956, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Earl F. and Erma L. (McAbee) Furniss. Randy was a grounds keeper at the Fort Wayne Community Schools for 28 years. On Sept. 14, 1974, he married Tami Zimmerman in Fort Wayne; she survives at Little Turkey Lake. Randy was an avid fisherman, loved boating around the lake and just enjoyed lake living with family and friends. He is also survived by his son, Brandon Furniss of Fort Wayne; daughter, Ashley Furniss of Albion; sisters, Dianna Auer of Fort Myers, Fla., and Cindy (Kevin) Pappert of New Haven; and brothers, Robert (Ranelle) Furniss of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., and Richard (Dian) Furniss of Kendallville. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Dan Auer. A Celebration of Life service is from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Fort Wayne Turners, 3636 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 11, 2019