RANDY LEE "ROLO" O'NEAL, 51, of Decatur, Ind., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at home surrounded by family. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He was an avid guitarist and in numerous bands throughout his life. He was a member of Messiah's Misfitz motorcycle ministry, holding rank of Sergeant of Arms and a member of Common Ground Church of the Nazarene. Randy is survived by his wife, Aminda O'Neal; children, Brandon, Tessa, Collin, and Vincent O'Neal; siblings, Carl B. (Donna) O'Neal, Kathy (Ted) Erick, Michael (Mary Ann) O'Neal, and Dennis (Holly) O'Neal; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard and parents, Carl E. and Marian O'Neal. Celebration of Life service is noon Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Common Ground Church of the Nazarene, with visitation two hours prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family c/o Aminda O'Neal. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
